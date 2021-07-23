Transfer Welcome Week has several events for transfer students to attend, make friends, and get free swag and food. If you are looking for year long involvement and community with other transfer students, you should absolutely attend the Transfer Techsans Kickoff Night on Monday, August 23rd from 6:30- 8:30 PM at the McKenzie Merket Alumni Center. At the Techsans Kickoff Night, you will eat, participate in fun activities, meet other transfers and learn more about the student organization.

Transfer Techsans is a student organization designed to help students create connections once they transfer to Tech by providing social events, community service projects, professional development opportunities and other activities.

Dues for the academic year are $60. If you are new member joining in the spring, dues are $40. For a full list of events, visit our TechConnect page.