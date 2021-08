Attention all Faculty and Staff members of Texas Tech! The Faculty and Staff Clinic is reopening on Monday, August 16.

Come see us for all your medical needs. Same day appointments are available. Visits are in-person or over video – it’s totally your choice!

The Faculty and Staff Clinic is located on the 2nd Floor of the Student Wellness Center located at 1003 Flint. Plenty of parking is available.

Call us at 806-743-2345 for any questions or to schedule an appointment.