Fall 2021 Graduate & Professional School Fair

Event Details

Date: Wednesday, September 8, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Location: SUB Ballroom

The Texas Tech University Career Center is excited to bring you this year's Graduate & Professional School Fair on September 8, 2021, from 11 AM - 3 PM! This event is open to ALL Texas Tech University students and alumni. Explore the possibilities for graduate school and professional education!

To register for this event, please log in or create your account in Hire Red Raiders. Hire Red Raiders.

If you have any questions, please email Tori Coleman or call us at (806) 742-2210.