Due to unanticipated extended scheduled maintenance from the weekend, some reports in Cognos are currently unavailable. We expect that this maintenance will be completed by tomorrow morning. The situation is being closely monitored by TTUS IT staff and updates will be posted on the Cognos splash screen and sent via email as appropriate. We regret the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding as we work through the current situation.

Please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu with any questions or concerns.