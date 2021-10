Tech or Treat is a FREE Halloween Carnival held in the Student Union Building to provide a safe alternative to trick-or-treating, and is staffed by Texas Tech student organizations, sororities, fraternities, and campus departments.

Tech or Treat will coincide with the Residence Hall Association’s Safe Treat, also on Wednesday, October 27.

All questions can be directed to Student Activities at (806) 742-4708 or by emailing the Student Activities Board at sab@ttu.edu