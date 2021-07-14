|
Technology Operations & Systems Management (TOSM) will be performing maintenance on the reporting infrastructure (Cognos/ODS) this Saturday, July 17th, to implement enhancements to both environments. This scheduled maintenance window will begin at 7am and last until approximately 5pm CDT.
Should you experience any issues with Cognos outside this window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.
7/14/2021
IT Help Central
ithelpcentral@ttu.edu
ITHC
