The 10 workshops include:

* Best Practices in Library Research – Aug. 27

* How to Do a Literature Review -- Sept. 3

* Publishing Your Research –Sept. 10

* Poster Presentation – Sept. 17

* Managing Your Citations – Sept. 24

* Identifying Grants for Research and Project Funding - Oct. 1

* Managing Your Research Data – Oct. 8

* Predatory Publishing – Oct. 15

* Copyright and Fair Use – Oct. 22

* Altmetrics– Oct. 29





You only need to attend 8 of the 10 workshops to be eligible for the certificate; please register for workshops.

Jointly sponsored by Texas Tech University Libraries and the Graduate School.

For more information, contact brian.quinn@ttu.edu, 806.834.2148.