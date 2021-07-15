TOSM Staff will be installing security patches for production systems on Sunday, July 18th between the hours of 6:00 PM and 11:59 PM CDT.





The following applications and services may experience brief interruptions while patches are applied and systems are restarted.





• SQL Server

• Departmental Servers hosted at TOSM

• Personal Websites/MyWeb

• TOSM Webapps

• depts.ttu.edu

• All Banner Applications, including Student Registration

• DegreeWorks

• Portal (Raiderlink/WebRaider)

• AppWorx

• Jira

• Confluence

• CAS

• Cognos (All reporting)

• Production Apps (*.app.texastech.edu)

• OraReports

• ECRT

• Banner Integration for eProcurment

• Texas Tech Mobile

• Texas Tech System SharePoint Farm (sharepoint.texastech.edu)

• Xtender

• TimeClock Plus

• Banapps

• Enterprise SFTP Services (erpftp.tosm.ttu.edu)

• Recruit

• Advise

• RoboRegistrar

• FormFusion

• IntelleCheck

• Online Travel System

• fsaATLAS

• Enterprise File Share Services (shares.texastech.edu)

• Axiom

• Advance Web

• MotioCI (Cognos report versioning)

• TouchNet/Banner Integration



