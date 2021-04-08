Position Description:

The Graduate Assistant assists in the development and implementation of services and programs related to Student Involvement: student organizations, student leadership development, and service engagement. The Graduate Assistant will work with the student involvement staff to design and implement specific strategies to improve student’s knowledge of involvement, leadership development, and service engagement opportunities.

Requirements:

Prior experience and/or membership in student organizations highly preferred. This position will require strong computer and presentation skills and excellent oral and written communication skills. The candidate must have the ability to maintain confidentiality when required and be able to use personal relations skills to interact with individuals from a variety of backgrounds. Applicants must have completed a Bachelor's degree and be accepted into a graduate program at Texas Tech University. This position is designed for the individual who is pursuing a Master’s degree. Preference will be given to applicants enrolled in higher education, counseling, communications, or other related programs. Applicants may be subject to a background check and drug test. All candidates will be required to submit academic transcripts to verify education.

Position Contact:

Amy Prause

Assistant Director

Center for Campus Life

Student Union Building, 201

806-834-2643

Amy.prause@ttu.edu