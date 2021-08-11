Our church is located at 2201 Broadway.





On Sundays we have Life Groups at 9:30 and Worship at 11:00.

On Thursdays we will meet for Mosaic at First Lubbock at 8:00 PM every week. Come join us!!





We would love for you to come and check out our church. We'd love to introduce you to other Tech students within our ministry, and get you plugged into our church family!









For more information, visit our website: FirstLubbock.org/college - or on Instagram at FirstLubbock_College





