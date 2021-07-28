Peer Success Coaches (PSC) engage and assist fellow Texas Tech students who may require help and support from various campus resources. PSC’s promote successful academic behaviors and assist students in developing plans to leverage available resources and excel in their college experience. They are responsible for increasing awareness of important university deadlines and provide support for a variety of academic and departmental events. PSC’s participate in proactive student outreach to encourage academic persistence, retention, and progress-toward-graduation. PSC’s are committed to excellence in documentation, timeliness in completion of work, and continual improvement in professionalism and work quality. With the collaboration of Student Success and Retention team members, PSC’s strive to share and implement work and ideas to ensure departmental and individual success. Apply Here: https://ttu.12twenty.com/jobPostings#/jobPostings/31999904827765 Posted:

7/28/2021



Originator:

Georges Awuad



Email:

Georges.Awuad@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





