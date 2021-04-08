TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Cybersecurity Essentials for Small Business

In 2020, 47% of small businesses experienced a cyber attack, making the risk of revealing your business and consumers data higher than ever. The average cost for a business to recover from one of these attacks has increased exponentially, making it difficult for small businesses to recover after a major breach. 

Join us for this webinar, presented by Jake Mitchell with Bazar Solutions, designed to help small business and eCommerce owners understand the critical risks associated with cybersecurity and how to protect your business and consumers data and information.

Date: Wednesday, August 4, 2021 

Time: 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Location: Online via Zoom – Register below to receive your Zoom instructions


If you have any questions, please give us a call at (806) 745-1637 or refer to the Sign-Up link below.

REGISTER HERE: https://nwtsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/15487
