Please join us in congratulating Sharen Black upon her Retirement on Friday, July 30, 2021. She is currently the Senior Business Assistant in the Talkington Hall office, and has also served University Student Housing in our main housing office. Sharen has been an amazing customer service agent and servant leader to staff and students for 15 years. We will miss her terribly but are also happy she can have more time to relax and play. Sharen, we wish you all the best. Thank you so much for your years of service and for being such a wonderful person to work with. Please communicate congratulations and your warm wishes by sending emails to sharen.black@ttu.edu.