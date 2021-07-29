Student Success & Retention (Success.TTU.edu) is looking for a new member of the Stakeholder Support team.

Specifically, we're on the search for a humble, hungry, and intelligent candidate to fill the role of

Programmer/Analyst II .

We need a flexible and creative coder who loves great, accessible design, and who is adept at making data really work for end users. The ideal candidate will see this role as an opportunity to improve existing systems for SSR while building a robust portfolio for themselves.

Preferred candidates will have experience with (and a desire to grow in) the following

Business Intelligence (Pentaho, COGNOS, Microsoft PowerBI, Tableau)

User Interface (Javascript, PHP, JSON, AJAX, Dynamic Data Visualizations)

SQL Databases (Oracle, MySQL)

Application Design (MVC, VueJS, Angular)

Project Management Tools (JIRA Service Management)

See details and apply online: https://bit.ly/3l3jZiz