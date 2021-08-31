TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Funding Your Study Abroad Experience

Think you can't afford to study abroad? Think again! Mark your calendar to attend a Funding Your Study Abroad Experience Workshop to get information about available scholarships, using your financial aid, how you can save big for your international experience, and more!

 

Can't attend this event? No worries! We have more opportunities for you to get the information. 


Thursday, September 9 

2:00pm-3:00pm Zoom

 

Wednesday, September 22 

1:30pm-2:30pm OIA Auditorium

 

Wednesday, September 29 

4:00pm-5:00pm OIA Auditorium 
Posted:
8/17/2021

Originator:
Andrea Nowak

Email:
Andrea.Nowak@ttu.edu

Department:
International Affairs

Event Information
Time: 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Date: 8/31/2021

Location:
OIA Auditorium


