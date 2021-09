Think you can't afford to study abroad? Think again! Mark your calendar to attend a Funding Your Study Abroad Experience Workshop to get information about available scholarships, using your financial aid, how you can save big for your international experience, and more! Posted:

9/22/2021



Originator:

Andrea Nowak



Email:

Andrea.Nowak@ttu.edu



Department:

International Affairs



Event Information

Time: 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Date: 9/29/2021



Location:

OIA Auditorium



Categories

Lectures & Seminars

Academic