If you enjoy building healthy relationships and aren't afraid of working hard as a team, we have the job for you...

Student Success & Retention ( Success.TTU.edu )

is hiring Peer Success Coaches ! Bonus The pay is competitive, development opportunities abound, and the environment is second-to-none.

What is a PSC?

Peer Success Coaches (PSCs) are undergraduates who engage and assist their fellow students. PSCs provide support by listening carefully to students' concerns, by making connections with campus resources, and by following-up. PSCs help Texas Tech make certain that no student falls through the cracks when they're needing to get some help.





PSC's also represent STP's Academic Life Coaches in resource fairs, and they work in teams to develop and deliver interactive training sessions on success strategies when SSR is invited to speak by instructors and campus organizations.