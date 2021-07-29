TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Now Hiring Successful Students as Peer Success Coaches
If you enjoy building healthy relationships and aren't afraid of working hard as a team, we have the job for you... 

Student Success & Retention (Success.TTU.edu)
is hiring Peer Success Coaches! 

Bonus

The pay is competitive, development opportunities abound, and the environment is second-to-none.  

What is a PSC?

Peer Success Coaches (PSCs) are undergraduates who engage and assist their fellow students.  PSCs provide support by listening carefully to students' concerns, by making connections with campus resources, and by following-up.  PSCs help Texas Tech make certain that no student falls through the cracks when they're needing to get some help.  

PSC's also represent STP's Academic Life Coaches in resource fairs, and they work in teams to develop and deliver interactive training sessions on success strategies when SSR is invited to speak by instructors and campus organizations. 

Ready to be a PSC? Let's do this!  Next steps ... 

  1. Get more information, and let us know you're interested on our web page at
    https://coaching.success.ttu.edu/beapsc.php.
  2. Learn about our current team members on the SSR Team Page.  
  3. Apply online via the Career Center's Hire Red Raiders web site.
    Search for "Peer Success Coach" or Posting #31999904827765
