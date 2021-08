This course will conduct a brief overview of the different domains of Holistic Fitness in two to three lessons (sleep, nutrition etc.), and transition into challenging workouts conducted primarily outdoors. These workouts will incorporate the events from the Army's Combat Fitness Test and challenge the individual's cardiovascular endurance, strength, and agility.





This course will meet Tuesdays and Thursdays 1pm-1:50pm, 2pm-2:50pm, and 11 am - 1150 am.

Course# - 1103- 01, 1103- 02, 1104- 03