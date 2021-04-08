Fearless, produced by the Office of Communications & Marketing, is packed with candid conversations listeners won’t find anywhere else. The debut season focuses on perseverance and how the campus community faced the unknown during COVID-19 while faculty, staff and students rallied together to overcome unparalleled challenges. Fearless premieres on August 11 and is available wherever you listen to podcasts, include Apple Podcasts and Spotify. August 11, 2021 Episode One | Shutdown August 18, 2021 Episode Two | Bottom Line August 25, 2021 Episode Three | Remote Reality September 1, 2021 Episode Four | Breaking Point September 8, 2021 Episode Five | Breakthrough September 15, 2021 Episode Six | Comeback from COVID More info: https://today.ttu.edu/posts/2021/07/Stories/first-university-wide-podcast-fearless-releasing-soon Posted:

8/4/2021



Originator:

Allison Hirth



Email:

allison.hirth@ttu.edu



Department:

Marketing and Communications





Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Departmental

