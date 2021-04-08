Fearless, produced by the Office of Communications & Marketing, is packed with candid conversations listeners won’t find anywhere else. The debut season focuses on perseverance and how the campus community faced the unknown during COVID-19 while faculty, staff and students rallied together to overcome unparalleled challenges. Fearless premieres on August 11 and is available wherever you listen to podcasts, include Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
August 11, 2021
Episode One | Shutdown
August 18, 2021
Episode Two | Bottom Line
August 25, 2021
Episode Three | Remote Reality
September 1, 2021
Episode Four | Breaking Point
September 8, 2021
Episode Five | Breakthrough
September 15, 2021
Episode Six | Comeback from COVID
More info: https://today.ttu.edu/posts/2021/07/Stories/first-university-wide-podcast-fearless-releasing-soon