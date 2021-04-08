TTU HomeTechAnnounce

PODCAST COMING SOON: 'Fearless' Debuts August 11

Fearless, produced by the Office of Communications & Marketing, is packed with candid conversations listeners won’t find anywhere else. The debut season focuses on perseverance and how the campus community faced the unknown during COVID-19 while faculty, staff and students rallied together to overcome unparalleled challenges. Fearless premieres on August 11 and is available wherever you listen to podcasts, include Apple Podcasts and Spotify. 

 

August 11, 2021

Episode One | Shutdown

 

August 18, 2021

Episode Two | Bottom Line

 

August 25, 2021

Episode Three | Remote Reality

 

September 1, 2021

Episode Four | Breaking Point

 

September 8, 2021

Episode Five | Breakthrough

 

September 15, 2021

Episode Six | Comeback from COVID

 

More info: https://today.ttu.edu/posts/2021/07/Stories/first-university-wide-podcast-fearless-releasing-soon
Categories