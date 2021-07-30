Military veterans are needed to participate in a research study about horticultural therapy and its effects on military veterans. You will be asked to fill out a survey. This research should only take 15 minutes to complete and will ask demographics and job/hobby related questions. Participants will be given an opportunity to sign up for a horticultural therapy kit study as well as a virtual reality therapeutic landscape study. Additionally participants will have a chance to sign up for a $25 gift card drawing. All military veterans are welcomed to take the survey. They do not have to be directly involved with the plant and soil sciences such as through field of study or job.

https://ttucasnr.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_0B61kOXnNdGFCAJ





This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.