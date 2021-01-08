We are conducting research to see how garment fittings and fabric types affect our physical comfortability. Therefore, 12 participants are needed to participate in our research study. You will be asked to wear a garment that we will provide. Then we will measure your heart rate, body temperature, and respiration rate. This research should only take a total of 30-45 minutes (you will wear a tee-shirt for 5-10 minutes each) to complete. This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.

Study Name:

“Effects of garment fittings and fabric types on the physical comfort of the wearers.”

Study Type:

Individual Interview. To participate, sign up, and go to the specified location at the chosen time.

Duration:

30 minutes to 45 minutes

Benefits:

Participants can keep two t-shirts permanently.

Participation is voluntary and confidential.

Interested?

Call us at: (806) 834-5521 OR

Email us at: julie.chang@ttu.edu

Detailed Description:

Abstract:

This is qualitative research to interview an individual participant. It will take place in the laboratory of Electrical and Electronic building in Room 116.

This study is designed to evaluate the physical comfortability of garments made from natural and synthetic fibers. Therefore, a qualitative (interview and physical assessment) research method will be used to collect data. An online advertisement will be published to recruit the participants. For this study, a total of 10-12 (equal number of male and female) participants will be recruited. The age of the participants will be equal to or more than 18 years. Two different kinds of tee-shirt will be provided to the participants. Then, to collect data, participants will be asked to wear those tee-shirts. After wearing, the heart rate, body temperature, and respiration rate will be measured by using an ECG machine, infrared camera thermometer, and respirometer, respectively.

Description:

This study takes place in the College’s research lab facilities located in the basement of the College of Electrical and Computer Engineering building, Room 116.

The study takes approximately 30 - 45 minutes and is worth 1.0 study credit.

If you would like to participate but object to the study procedures or cannot participate at the available times, you may earn alternate study credit while the study is active. Please contact Dr. Julie Chang, Associate Professor, Dept. of Hospitality and Retail Management at julie.chang@ttu.edu.

Your participation is completely voluntary, and you can skip parts of the research you are not comfortable with and stop at any time.

We appreciate your time and effort for this research study.

Best Regards,

Dr. Julie Chang Ph.D.,

PI and Associate Professor,

Texas Tech University