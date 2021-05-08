TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Raider Red Meats is hiring
Looking for a great job close to campus? Look no further than Raider Red Meats. We are looking to hire several student assistants that are hardworking and self-motivated individuals. We are looking to fill all open undergraduate student assistant positions for the summer and Fall. If you are interested in the openings, please email us at redraider.rodriguez@ttu.edu

The positions we are hiring for are for food service personnel as well as individuals to join our sales team.

Raider Red Meats is a small restaurant and a retail store. 
 

For any questions, please call us at 806-742-2882 and ask for Adrian
Posted:
8/5/2021

Originator:
Adrian Rodriguez

Email:
redraider.rodriguez@ttu.edu

Department:
Animal and Food Sciences


