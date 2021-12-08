On the Spot Hiring | August 14 & 15

Interested in working in a fast paced environment on campus while gaining skills applicable to your career path? Hospitality Services is interested in hiring you. Complete an application online ( https://www.depts.ttu.edu/hospitality/jobs.php ), or in person, ask for a dining location manager, and they will interview you on the spot. If your interview is a success, we will move forward with your hiring process on Saturday, August 14 and Sunday, August 15 from 10am-noon and 12:30pm-4pm.

Benefits include free meals, scholarship opportunities, extra Dining Bucks opportunities, holidays off, and more!

Questions? Contact Dee Nguyen at dee.nguyen@ttu.edu or by phone at 806-834-0946.

Posted:

8/12/2021



Originator:

Dee Nguyen



Email:

dee.nguyen@ttu.edu



Department:

Hospitality Services





