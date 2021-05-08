To better serve the Texas Tech community and comply with federal law , changes will be made during the fall semester to the assignment of IP addresses on the TTU wired network. For callers using the University's phone system, these changes will allow first responders to better locate callers in case of an emergency. These network changes will have no noticeable impact to most people. Staff responsible for IT services, such as Network Site Coordinators, will be contacted with more information to assist in this transition. For any questions or concerns, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu

Posted:

8/5/2021



Originator:

IT Help Central



Email:

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



Department:

ITHC





Categories

Employee Announcements

