- Visit https://register.recsports.ttu.edu/ and log-in using your e-raider for online renewal. Spouses will need to log in to their own account to renew their memberships.

University Recreation annual memberships expire on August 8th - renew now and avoid the lines! There are several ways to renew:

- Visit Member Services at the Student Recreation Center. We are now open later - come see us from 8am-8pm, Monday through Friday.

- If you're on payroll deduction, there's no need to renew, payroll deduction is now continuous!





Questions? Call the main office at 806-742-3351 or email us at urec.memberships@ttu.edu