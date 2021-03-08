This is a brand new course we are offering in the Rawls College of Business and highly interactive. We will be exploring international DE&I issues, engaging in research, listening to inclusive community business owners and operators, and going into the community ourselves to implement and observe our learnings. Join our class--we'd love to have you! MGT-4372 (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Organizations; CRN: 44780): https://catalog.ttu.edu/preview_course_nopop.php?catoid=15&coid=98826 . Questions? Contact: cnittrou@ttu.edu Posted:

