Travel the world without leaving Lubbock! Join us at the main lobby at CMLL. Meet professors and current students who will share information about the 15 different language programs offered here at TTU. You will learn of the diverse cultures and benefits of knowing another language. Posted:

8/3/2021



Originator:

Chris Vasquez-Wright



Email:

Christopher.Vasquez-Wright@ttu.edu



Department:

CMLL



Event Information

Time: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 8/17/2021



Location:

Main Lobby at the CMLL building, 2906 18th St, Lubbock, TX 79409 (just west of the Main Library)



