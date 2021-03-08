The String Orchestra is open to all Texas Tech students independently of your major!

Our first rehearsal will be held on Thursday, August 26, in the Band Hall, room 011 (basement) of the School of Music.

Everyone is absolutely welcome to this rehearsal.

There will be an informal placement audition over the subsequent rehearsals - more information will be given on the first rehearsal.

People who cannot make the first rehearsal are not at all barred from joining, and are welcome to get in touch by email to orchestra@ttu.edu

