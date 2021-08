Join the College of Human Sciences and Department of Human Development and Family Sciences as we celebrate Dr. Michael O'Boyle's retirement.



We invite all colleagues and friend to attend the virtual event Wednesday, August 18th at 4 PM. Please email allison.crabb@ttu.edu and you will be provided a meeting link. Please share pictures and written tributes to Dr. O'Boyle here on his kudos board. Posted:

8/6/2021



Originator:

Allison Crabb



Email:

allison.crabb@ttu.edu



Department:

Human Develop and Family Studies





