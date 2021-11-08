Hospitality Services will have dining locations open and available to campus beginning on Monday, August 9th. Open dining locations will be serving modified dining hours with normal fall hours beginning Monday, August 23rd.

Fall '21 Open Up Dining Hours

Hospitality Services is striving to provide the best dining experience possible for our Red Raider community. As labor difficulties and product shortages continue to affect our industry, we too are experiencing a lack of applicants interested in working in our dining facilities and interruptions in our supply chain. We ask for your patience, understanding, and respect as we continue to navigate these ongoing issues. Please know, we are dedicated to your success and are passionate about providing you the best possible college experience.

Be kind, be civil, be a Red Raider.

All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, checks and credit cards.



Questions? Call 806.742.1360 or visit hospitality.ttu.edu



hospitality@ttu.edu