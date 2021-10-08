TTU HomeTechAnnounce

NEW: Add an Entrepreneurism Certificate to your Degree Program!

Consider how a certificate in Entrepreneurism can complement your career goals. Open to all majors. 

We're taking applications for fall and spring. 

Email Kathy.nordstrom@ttu.edu or call 806-834-4753 for more information or to apply. 

 

“I have an MBA but this course simply turned everything I thought I knew upside down on its head, and prepared me with the tools I really need.  

This course helps someone create and build a business”. 

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/visual-performing-arts/programs/undergraduate/certificates/arts-entrepreneurship.php

 

