The TTU IT Division will upgrade the TTU Enterprise Video Services (Mediasite) on Monday, August 9th, from 4:00 AM - 12:00 PM (CDT). Note that we selected this time in collaboration with academic support groups, selecting a time that would not interrupt instruction. During the maintenance window, Mediasite services will be unavailable for recording uploads and streaming services. After the upgrade, the Mediasite user experience will not change; however the upgraded service will add the following features:

· Improved Filtering Options - Improved ability to locate presentations in My Mediasite by adding more specific filtering options to the source filter, including Mediasite Mosaic (macOS or Windows) and External Video.

· Improved User Workflows - Added option to make a channel or shared folder a favorite on the respective summary page in My Mediasite. Added an option to remove an item from the favorites list.

· Improved Sharing User Experience - Improved the presentation sharing user experience by making the buttons that affect access and permissions more readily available.

Should you experience any issues with Mediasite services outside of this window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.