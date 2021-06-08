On Saturday, August 7th, TOSM staff will be installing the approved list of Banner patches and upgrades into production beginning at 9:00 a.m. CDT. During this time, job submission and Appworx will be unavailable. Individual Banner Enterprise applications (i.e. Banner Admin and Banner Self-Service applications) will be intermittently unavailable while those specific applications are upgraded.

We anticipate all maintenance to be complete by 5:00 p.m. CDT. If you encounter any issues with these systems outside of this timeframe, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu Posted:

8/6/2021



Originator:

IT Help Central



Email:

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



Department:

ITHC





Categories

IT Announcements

Departmental

Banner News and Tips for Employees

