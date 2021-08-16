|
Come join us for free ice cream, t-shirts, music and a game-day atmosphere with appearances by the Masked Rider and Spirit Squad! Find out how the University Career Center can help you prepare for your future career. Begin utilizing our services as a freshman, and be a pro by the time you graduate!
|Posted:
8/5/2021
Originator:
Taylor Johnston
Email:
taylor.johnston@ttu.edu
Department:
University Career Center
Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 8/16/2021
Location:
Wiggins Complex Between Career Center and Sam's West
