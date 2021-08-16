TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Ice Cream Social
Come join us for free ice cream, t-shirts, music and a game-day atmosphere with appearances by the Masked Rider and Spirit Squad! Find out how the University Career Center can help you prepare for your future career. Begin utilizing our services as a freshman, and be a pro by the time you graduate! 
Posted:
8/5/2021

Originator:
Taylor Johnston

Email:
taylor.johnston@ttu.edu

Department:
University Career Center

Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 8/16/2021

Location:
Wiggins Complex Between Career Center and Sam's West


