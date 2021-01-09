During this event, you'll be able to meet the brothers and sisters of each of our organizations. Our organizations will be talking about the history of their organization and will be showing all the fun ways they show their pride! This is a great opportunity to take a peak into Greek life at Texas Tech University. We'll also have a special appearance from head football coach, Matt Wells.
We hope to see you there!
For more information or any questions about the showcase contact Nathan Valdez: socialchair.ttumgc@gmail.com
Make sure to follow our social media accounts to stay up to date on upcoming events!
Instagram: @texastech_mgc
Twitter: @mgc_ttu