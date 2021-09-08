TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Visit SBS at the Fall OneStop Shop

New and Returning Students May Visit Holden Hall for

Support with Enrollment Needs 

In an effort to centralize support services as we welcome new and returning Red Raiders, Texas Tech University will host a OneStop Pop-Up Shop in Holden Hall. During this time, students will have access to many campus resources, as they prepare for enrollment. The event will be held in Holden Hall beginning August 11 – 17 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The following departments are scheduled to participate:

Dean of Students

Housing & Hospitality Services

Parent & Family Relations

Military & Veterans Programs

Office of the Registrar

Student Business Services

Student Financial Aid & Scholarships

Student Health Services

Texas Department of Emergency Management (Vaccines)

Transportation & Parking Services

Undergraduate Admissions

University ID Office

Extended OneStop in Student Union Building 

An additional OneStop will be available in the Student Union Building for students needing to meet with Student Business Services and Student Financial Aid & Scholarships on the following days:

Weekdays: August 18th - August 27th, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Weekends: August 21st - 22nd, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. 

 OneStop Shop Sign In Information

 STOP in Now: https://kiosk.na6.qless.com/kiosk/app/home/1067

OR

STOP in Later: Text TTURaider to 806.203.5809

 
Posted:
8/9/2021

Originator:
Student Business Services

Email:
sbs@ttu.edu

Department:
Student Business Services


