Cyber criminals continue to attack higher education institutions, often masquerading as TTU officials and sending email messages (spoofing) that do not originate from within the TTU email system. Responding to these scams can result in account compromise or the loss of sensitive information such as financial account data, credit card information, personal data, and passwords.





Beginning on the morning of Monday, August 9th, a new notification banner will automatically be placed in any email message that originates from outside the university. The banner text will be similar to the text below:





This email originated outside TTU. Please exercise caution





When receiving messages with this cautionary note, please validate the legitimacy of the sender and message before responding, clicking links, or opening attachments. Thank you for helping to protect our institutional information resources. If a message is not flagged accurately, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu









Sam Segran

CIO and Vice President for IT, TTU



