Cyber criminals continue to attack higher education institutions, often masquerading as TTU officials and sending email messages (spoofing) that do not originate from within the TTU email system. Responding to these scams can result in account compromise or the loss of sensitive information such as financial account data, credit card information, personal data, and passwords.
Beginning on the morning of Monday, August 9th, a new notification banner will automatically be placed in any email message that originates from outside the university. The banner text will be similar to the text below:
When receiving messages with this cautionary note, please validate
the legitimacy of the sender and message before responding, clicking links, or opening attachments. Thank you for helping to protect our institutional information resources. If a message is not flagged accurately, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu
.
Sam Segran
CIO and Vice President for IT, TTU