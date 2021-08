Join RISE for our annual first day breakfast on 8/23 at 9 in the SUB Courtyard! We'll have all of your breakfast favorites for FREE so be sure to stop by early since supplies are limited!

Posted:

8/11/2021



Originator:

Ashley Marino



Email:

Ashley.Rose.Marino@ttu.edu



Department:

Risk Intervention and Safety ED



Event Information

Time: 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Date: 8/23/2021



Location:

SUB Courtyard



Categories

Departmental