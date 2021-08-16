TTU HomeTechAnnounce

#everyoneplays Intramural Sports

Classic Series Sports: Flag Football & Indoor Volleyball

·         Team sports with a regular season plus a playoff tournament.

·         All games are officiated by student officials.

·         Opportunity to be crowned the champion

Modern Series: Softball & Indoor Soccer

·        Team sports with a regular season plus a playoff tournament.

·        Sports and activities are self-officiated.

·        Participants may play on multiple teams and teams may pick up players on the fields or courts at game time.

Flash Series: Battleship, Tennis, Table Tennis, Dodgeball, Archery, etc.

·        Events generally happen quickly and are not a long-term time commitment, hence the “flash” designation.

·        These events are generally one- or two-day events that may be elimination tournaments or drop-in events.

·        The Flash Series is designed for students who want to be involved without the multiple week commitment.

 

Interested in more information or signing up? Check out IMLeagues.com/ttu
