Classic Series Sports: Flag Football & Indoor Volleyball

· Team sports with a regular season plus a playoff tournament.

· All games are officiated by student officials.

· Opportunity to be crowned the champion

Modern Series: Softball & Indoor Soccer

· Team sports with a regular season plus a playoff tournament.

· Sports and activities are self-officiated.

· Participants may play on multiple teams and teams may pick up players on the fields or courts at game time.

Flash Series: Battleship, Tennis, Table Tennis, Dodgeball, Archery, etc.

· Events generally happen quickly and are not a long-term time commitment, hence the “flash” designation.

· These events are generally one- or two-day events that may be elimination tournaments or drop-in events.

· The Flash Series is designed for students who want to be involved without the multiple week commitment.

Interested in more information or signing up? Check out IMLeagues.com/ttu