Classic Series Sports: Flag Football & Indoor Volleyball
· Team sports with a regular season plus a playoff tournament.
· All games are officiated by student officials.
· Opportunity to be crowned the champion
Modern Series: Softball & Indoor Soccer
· Team sports with a regular season plus a playoff tournament.
· Sports and activities are self-officiated.
· Participants may play on multiple teams and teams may pick up players on the fields or courts at game time.
Flash Series: Battleship, Tennis, Table Tennis, Dodgeball, Archery, etc.
· Events generally happen quickly and are not a long-term time commitment, hence the “flash” designation.
· These events are generally one- or two-day events that may be elimination tournaments or drop-in events.
· The Flash Series is designed for students who want to be involved without the multiple week commitment.
