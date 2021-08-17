|
Current Flash Events
- Play in the Park: drop-in and play sand volleyball, basketball, cornhole and more Friday, August 27th from 3-6 PM
- Archery (Drop-In): Sunday, August 29th from 3-6 PM at the Rec Center, Room 114
- Tennis Tournament: Friday, September 10th starting at 3 PM
- Disc Golf: in partnership with Special Olympics, Sunday, November 12th starting at 6 PM
- Battleship: Friday, October 1st starting at 3 PM
- Table Tennis Tournament: Friday, October 22nd starting at 3 PM
- Halloween Dodgeball: Sunday, October 31st starting at 3 PM, costumes encouraged
- Pickle Ball Tournament: Friday, November 12th starting at 3 PM
- Archery (Drop-In): Sunday, November 14th from 3-6 PM at the Rec Center, Room 114
For additional information such as locations and registration please visit IMLeagues.com/TTU or contact the Sport Programs Office at intramurals@ttu.edu.
|Posted:
8/17/2021
Originator:
Brittney Hamersky
Email:
Brittney.Hamersky@ttu.edu
Department:
University Recreation Student Fees
