Chancellor Emeritus Kent Hance, once again, will share his life experiences and introduce exceptional guest speakers in his leadership class. If you want to succeed in the business world or be a CEO, do not miss the opportunity to learn firsthand from current executives. This one-hour pass/fail class will give you advice and tips about how to succeed in life. The following are just a few of the topics covered in class: Problem-solving

Negotiating and Networking

Money Matters

Stress Management

Past guest speakers include: Rex Tillerson, Former CEO and Chairman of ExxonMobil

Randall Stephenson, Former CEO of AT&T

Linda Rutherford, Senior VP, Chief Communications Officer, Southwest Airlines

Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry

Former New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez

To register on raiderlink: Business Administration 4100

In-person : Section 001, CRN 39572

Online: Section D01, CRN 43234

The class will be held on Mondays, 1:00-1:50 p.m., in Rawls College of Business, RM 105. All undergraduates are welcome to sign up Should you have any questions, please contact teaching assistant Joshua Geesling at joshua.geesling@ttu.edu . Posted:

