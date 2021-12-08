Term: 12 month appointment; tuition reimbursement

Contact Information: Dr. Stephanie J. Jones at stephanie.j.jones@ttu.edu

Start Date: ASAP

Requirements:

Currently enrolled in a graduate program in the social sciences discipline. Other disciplines may be considered if there is evidence of equity research and/or practice. Research interests in faculty work life and gender, ethnicity, and race equity preferred. The responsibilities include assisting the project with meeting the grant goals, objectives, and activities. Specific duties include supporting the grant team, assisting with the development of evaluation instruments, collecting and analyzing data, and disseminating results. On campus work will be required.

Please submit resume and contact information. Statement outlining interest and/or experience with equity work and research is required to be considered.