Student Disability Services invites you to Raider Welcome on August 17th

Students Disability Services welcomes you to our Raider Welcome Event! There will be games, refreshments, and tours available of our newly renovated office. The event will take place on August 17th from 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM.

This is a great opportunity for students to:

- Tour newly renovated spaces in Weeks Hall - Explore student study spaces / computer labs - Engage and reconnect with Student Disability Services & TECHniques Center staff - Refresh on how to request LOAs for the Fall - Collect pink sheets / note-taking booklets - Familiarize themselves with SDS / TC resources

Please RSVP for the event by emailing sds@ttu.edu. Posted:

8/13/2021



Originator:

Brighton White



Email:

brighton.white@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Disability Services



Event Information

Time: 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 8/17/2021



Location:

Weeks Hall



Categories

Departmental

Orientation

