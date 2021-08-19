TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Join us at the First-Gen Fiesta August 19, 2-4pm at the Doak Hall Courtyard!
First-Gen means that neither of your parent(s) or guardian(s) has earned a bachelor's degree in the U.S.

The department of First-Generation Transition & Mentoring Programs, TRIO SSS, and the McNair Scholars program invite you to our First-Gen Fiesta! We will be serving food, playing games, and handing our prizes and free stuff to our First-Gen community. Stop by on August 19th from 2-4pm at the Doak Hall Courtyard in front of Doak Hall and beside the College of Human Sciences. We hope to see our First-Gen Red Raiders!

If you have any questions or need more information, contact our email at fgtmp@ttu.edu or instant message us on our Instagram or Twitter @ttu_fgtmp
Posted:
8/12/2021

Originator:
Dean Contreras

Email:
deacontr@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 8/19/2021

Location:
The Doak Hall Courtyard, in front of Doak Hall by the Human Sciences Building.


Categories