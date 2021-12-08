TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Work for the SUB! Student Part-Time positions available now!
STUDENTS! Looking for the perfect on-campus part-time job? Look no further! Visit one of our info sessions to meet our staff and interview on the spot! PLUS! SAB will be there with free Make Your Own String Art kits for those who come to the fair!  Find more details at www.sub.ttu.edu!

Friday, August 13
11 am - 1 pm
SUB Courtyard

Wednesday, August 18
2 pm - 4 pm
SUB Courtyard

Thursday, August 19
2 pm - 4 pm
SUB Courtyard

Visit www.sub.ttu.edu/jobs.php for more information and to fill out an application to bring with you!

Student Union & Activities
1502 Akron Ave.
806-742-3636
sub.jobs@ttu.edu
@TTUSUB
Posted:
8/12/2021

Originator:
Autumn Arthur

Email:
autumn.arthur@ttu.edu

Department:
Student Union and Activities


