STUDENTS! Looking for the perfect on-campus part-time job? Look no further! Visit one of our info sessions to meet our staff and interview on the spot! PLUS! SAB will be there with free Make Your Own String Art kits for those who come to the fair! Find more details at www.sub.ttu.edu!

Friday, August 13 11 am - 1 pm SUB Courtyard

Wednesday, August 18 2 pm - 4 pm SUB Courtyard

Thursday, August 19 2 pm - 4 pm SUB Courtyard

Visit www.sub.ttu.edu/jobs.php for more information and to fill out an application to bring with you!

Student Union & Activities 1502 Akron Ave. 806-742-3636 sub.jobs@ttu.edu @TTUSUB Posted:

8/12/2021



Originator:

Autumn Arthur



Email:

autumn.arthur@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Union and Activities





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

Orientation

