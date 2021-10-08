New and Returning Students May Visit Holden Hall for
Support with Enrollment Needs
In an effort to centralize support services as we welcome new and returning Red Raiders, Texas Tech University will host a OneStop Pop-Up Shop in Holden Hall. During this time, students will have access to many campus resources, as they prepare for enrollment. The event will be held in Holden Hall beginning August 11 – 17 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The following departments are scheduled to participate:
Dean of Students
Housing & Hospitality Services
Parent & Family Relations
Military & Veterans Programs
Office of the Registrar
Student Business Services
Student Financial Aid & Scholarships
Student Health Services
Texas Department of Emergency Management (Vaccines)
Transportation & Parking Services
Undergraduate Admissions
University ID Office
Extended OneStop in Student Union Building
An additional OneStop will be available in the Student Union Building for students needing to meet with Student Business Services and Student Financial Aid & Scholarships on the following days:
Weekdays: August 18th - August 27th, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Weekends: August 21st - 22nd, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
OneStop Shop Sign In Information
STOP in Now: https://merchant.na6.qless.com/idp-auth0/apiAuth0Authenticate?principal=%2F%2FTexasTechUniversity&target=%2Fcec
OR
STOP in Later: Text TTURaider to 806.203.5809