New and Returning Students May Visit Holden Hall for Support with Enrollment Needs In an effort to centralize support services as we welcome new and returning Red Raiders, Texas Tech University will host a OneStop Pop-Up Shop in Holden Hall. During this time, students will have access to many campus resources, as they prepare for enrollment. The event will be held in Holden Hall beginning August 11 – 17 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The following departments are scheduled to participate: Dean of Students Housing & Hospitality Services Parent & Family Relations Military & Veterans Programs Office of the Registrar Student Business Services Student Financial Aid & Scholarships Student Health Services Texas Department of Emergency Management (Vaccines) Transportation & Parking Services Undergraduate Admissions University ID Office Extended OneStop in Student Union Building An additional OneStop will be available in the Student Union Building for students needing to meet with Student Business Services and Student Financial Aid & Scholarships on the following days: Weekdays: August 18th - August 27th, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Weekends: August 21st - 22nd, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. OneStop Shop Sign In Information

8/10/2021



Kyndal Clendennen



kyndal.clendennen@ttu.edu



Student Business Services





