The Scholarship Catalyst Program promotes research, scholarship and creative output (construed broadly, including written publications, non-print presentations, curatorships, exhibits, and artistic performances) in the areas of the Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (including law). The primary goal of the program is to promote the research and creative endeavors of Texas Tech faculty Deadline to apply: 10/18/2021 Apply at: https://ttu.infoready4.com/#competitionDetail/1845558 Questions may be sent to proposals.vpr@ttu.edu Posted:

