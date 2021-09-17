The Andrew Carnegie Fellows Program provides recipients with the opportunity "to devote time to research and writing that addresses pressing issues and cultural transitions affecting us at home and abroad." Last year the program provided fellowships of $200,000 each to 26 recipients. TTU will nominate up to two candidates: one junior faculty (PhD earned between 2011 and 2021) and one senior faculty (PhD prior to 2011). Faculty in the humanities and social sciences who are working on major projects involving significant social, political, cultural, or economic problems are encouraged to apply.

Deadline: 9/17/2021 For more information and to submit your application visit https://ttu.infoready4.com/#competitionDetail/1845528

Questions may be sent to proposals.vpr@ttu.edu Posted:

