This course develops students' professional communication skills in French and deepens their understanding of business cultures in the Francophone world. The course is comprised of six units, each of which prepares students to accomplish useful professional tasks while simultaneously targeting grammatical structures and exploring cultural concepts related to Francophone organizations and business operations.





For more information contact Dr. Ashley Voeks [avoeks@ttu.edu] FREN 3306 is offered this Fall, MWF 9-9:50AM Posted:

