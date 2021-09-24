TTU HomeTechAnnounce

With Confidence you win before you even start-PLAY UNIFIED w/ Special Olympics

The Texas Tech - Special Olympics College Club is back in action and recruiting TTU Unified Partners to join in on the fun.

 What is Unified: The amazing opportunity to play alongside Special Olympics Texas athletes in various Unified Intramural Sports (Ex:  Flag football, Basketball, Volleyball, Disc Golf)

 Our Goal: To provide the opportunity to create Friendships in competition on an off the playing field

 Opportunities: NIRSA Tournaments, UNIFIED Rivalry Games, Intramural Leagues, Volunteer hours, and leadership roles. 

 Upcoming Events:

Unified Disc Golf Demo Day - 9/12 @ Urbanovsky Park  

Flag Football (FF) Skills Assessment - 10.5 @ Rec Turf Fields 

FF Game 1 - 10.12 @ Rec Turf Fields 

FF Game 2 - 10.19 @ Rec Turf Fields 

FF Game 3 -  10.26 @ Rec Turf Fields 

FF Championship Week - 11.2 @ Rec Turf Fields 
Posted:
9/24/2021

Originator:
Donavon Hailey

Email:
Donavon.Hailey@ttu.edu

Department:
University Recreation Student Fees


