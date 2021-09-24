The Texas Tech - Special Olympics College Club is back in action and recruiting TTU Unified Partners to join in on the fun.

What is Unified: The amazing opportunity to play alongside Special Olympics Texas athletes in various Unified Intramural Sports (Ex: Flag football, Basketball, Volleyball, Disc Golf)

Our Goal: To provide the opportunity to create Friendships in competition on an off the playing field

Opportunities: NIRSA Tournaments, UNIFIED Rivalry Games, Intramural Leagues, Volunteer hours, and leadership roles.

Upcoming Events:

Unified Disc Golf Demo Day - 9/12 @ Urbanovsky Park

Flag Football (FF) Skills Assessment - 10.5 @ Rec Turf Fields

FF Game 1 - 10.12 @ Rec Turf Fields

FF Game 2 - 10.19 @ Rec Turf Fields

FF Game 3 - 10.26 @ Rec Turf Fields

FF Championship Week - 11.2 @ Rec Turf Fields